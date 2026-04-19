Lourdes Gurriel News: Debuts in left field

Gurriel started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.

Gurriel made his season debut and return from ACL surgery. It was also significant that he played left field, as manager Torey Lovullo earlier suggested that Gurriel would be given a slow buildup as the designated hitter. With Jordan Lawlar (wrist) out until at least early June, however, Arizona's roster needs have changed since then.