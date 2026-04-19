Lourdes Gurriel News: Debuts in left field
Gurriel started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.
Gurriel made his season debut and return from ACL surgery. It was also significant that he played left field, as manager Torey Lovullo earlier suggested that Gurriel would be given a slow buildup as the designated hitter. With Jordan Lawlar (wrist) out until at least early June, however, Arizona's roster needs have changed since then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends12 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More