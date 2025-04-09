Lourdes Gurriel News: Getting Wednesday off

Gurriel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Gurriel will sit for just the second time in 13 games as the Diamondbacks give him some time to clear his head following an 0-for-15 stretch at the plate over the past four contests. The Diamondbacks will roll out an outfield of Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll from left to right in the series finale.