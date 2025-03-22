Fantasy Baseball
Lourdes Gurriel News: Heating up as camp nears end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:07am

Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Gurriel swatted his first Cactus League homer in the first inning and is heating up as the end of camp nears. He's hit in four consecutive games, going 8-for-13 with two extra-base hits and seven RBI. Gurriel is expected to serve as the Diamondbacks' primary left fielder, the same role he's held during his first two seasons with Arizona.

