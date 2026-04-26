Lourdes Gurriel News: Hitless in return to lineup

Gurriel started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.

Gurriel returned to the lineup after getting a two-day breather (including an off-day for Arizona), but his bat remained cold. The outfielder, who was 1-for-16 before the break, extended a hitless run to 13 consecutive at-bats. He's yet to barrel up a pitch and owns a 13.3 hard-hit percentage, suggesting he doesn't have his swing timing down.