Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Gurriel is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Cubs.

Gurriel has started to heat up with multiple hits in three of his last four games, but he'll get some rest as the Diamondbacks open a series at Wrigley Field. Jorge Barrosa will cover left field and bat ninth.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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