Lourdes Gurriel News: Officially activated
The Diamondbacks reinstated Gurriel (knee) from the injured list Saturday.
Just seven months after undergoing ACL repair surgery in September, Gurriel will return from the injured list to make his season debut against the Blue Jays. He will likely be limited to DH duties to begin with but is expected to eventually return to his normal place in left field. Luken Baker was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
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