Lourdes Gurriel News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Gurriel is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Gurriel started the first two games of the series but will hit the bench Sunday after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Ryan Waldschmidt will shift to left field while Jorge Barrosa starts in center.
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