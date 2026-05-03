Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel News: Reaches base three times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

After starting his season 1-for-20 at the dish, Gurriel has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the six games since. Gurriel is slashing .233/.283/.279 with the two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and a 3:8 BB:K across 46 trips to the plate since making his season debut April 18. He's still looking for his first home run.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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