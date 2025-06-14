Lourdes Gurriel News: Registers fifth steal

Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Gurriel has hit safely in 10 of his 12 games in June, going 13-for-44 (.295) with three extra-base hits and two steals. The outfielder has logged two of his five thefts this season over his last four games. He's up to a .259/.305/.438 slash line with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 24 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 65 contests while seeing a near-everyday role in left field.