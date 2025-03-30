Lourdes Gurriel News: Smacks game-tying homer

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Gurriel tied the game 6-6 in the eighth inning with his first homer of the season, the second of eight runs the D-Backs scored in the frame. The 31-year-old Gurriel is now 4-for-19 with two extra-base hits and three RBI to start the year. He slashed .279/.322/.435 with 18 homers, 75 RBI and 72 runs scored in 553 plate appearances last season.