Lourdes Gurriel headshot

Lourdes Gurriel News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Gurriel is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Gurriel will receive a routine day of rest after starting the last four contests. Jorge Barrosa will assume left-field duties for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.

Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks
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