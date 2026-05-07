Lourdes Gurriel News: Taking seat Thursday
Gurriel is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Gurriel will receive a routine day of rest after starting the last four contests. Jorge Barrosa will assume left-field duties for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 289 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lourdes Gurriel See More