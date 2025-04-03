L.P. Langevin Injury: Out with lat strain

Langevin is on the 60-day injured list due to a lat strain, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He is listed as being on the Arizona Complex League Royals roster, but once healthy, the 21-year-old righty will probably be assigned to a full-season affiliate. Langevin was Kansas City's fourth-round pick last year and has one of the best fastballs in the system -- a mid-90s offering with elite movement -- but the rest of his offerings need refinement.