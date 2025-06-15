Luarbert Arias News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Arias for assignment Sunday.

He will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Freddy Tarnok, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old righty surrendered 11 earned runs in 9.1 innings with Miami earlier this season and hadn't found much success at Triple-A since being optioned to Jacksonville on May 1, turning in a solid 3.21 ERA but a poor 1.71 WHIP and 5:13 K:BB in 14 innings over 11 appearances.