Luarbert Arias News: Sent to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Arias to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Arias spent all of last year in Jacksonville, turning in a 3.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 75:27 K:BB over 68 innings. He was hit around quite a bit this spring, allowing nine earned runs over 3.1 frames, but he should still have a good chance to make his MLB debut in 2025 if he can return to form in Triple-A.