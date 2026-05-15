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Lucas Erceg News: Allows run in non-save situation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Erceg allowed one run on two hits and no walks with a strikeout over one inning in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

Erceg, who had not pitched over the previous five days, entered with the Royals trailing in the eighth inning and surrendered an RBI single to Derek Hill to widen the deficit. Thursday's outing snapped a streak of eight consecutive scoreless innings for Erceg, who had also recorded five saves during that stretch. The right-hander owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB with 10 saves across 17.1 innings and figures to continue operating as Kansas City's closer with Carlos Estevez (foot/shoulder) not close to returning from the injured list.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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