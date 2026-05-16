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Lucas Erceg News: Blown save Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Erceg allowed an unearned run on two hits in an inning of work Friday against the Cardinals, striking out two. He was charged with a blown save.

Erceg entered the game in the 10th inning with the Royals holding a one-run lead, but he allowed an RBI single to Alec Burleson that scored Thomas Saggese. This was Erceg's third blown save of the season, but perhaps more worrying is the fact that he's now allowed runs in his last two outings. Erceg has gone 10-for-13 in save chances this season while posting a 3.44 ERA and a 17:12 K:BB across 19 outings (18.1 innings).

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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