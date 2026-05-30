Lucas Erceg News: Blows fifth save of season

Erceg (3-3) blew the save and took the loss Saturday, surrendering three runs on five hits while failing to record an out as the Royals fell 7-6 to the Rangers.

Tasked with protecting a 6-4 lead in the ninth inning, Erceg instead served up a leadoff homer to Joc Pederson followed by four straight singles -- the last being an Ezequiel Duran line drive to right field that brought home Brandon Nimmo for the winning run. It was Erceg's fifth blown save of the season, including three in his last four chances, and he's given up multiple runs in three straight appearances to balloon his ERA from 3.26 to 6.33. Even with Carlos Estevez (shoulder) still lacking a clear timeline for his return, the Royals may have no choice but to audition other closing options in Erceg's place.