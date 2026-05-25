Lucas Erceg News: Blows save against Yankees
Erceg (3-2) suffered a blown save and took the loss Monday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with zero strikeouts in one inning.
Erceg entered in the top of the ninth to protect a 3-2 lead. He got Cody Bellinger to ground out to lead off the inning but then allowed four straight hits to suffer his fourth blown save of the season. The right-hander has now had back-to-back miserable outings after allowing three runs on four hits Sunday against the Mariners. With the two bad outings, Erceg's ERA has ballooned from 3.26 to 5.06 with an 18:13 K:BB across 21.1 innings in 2026.
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