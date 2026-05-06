Lucas Erceg News: Collects 10th save Tuesday
Erceg picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians, issuing one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.
Erceg matched David Bednar with his AL-best 10th save, and Erceg has now gone seven consecutive outings without allowing a run. He's also surrendered just one hit during that span. Even with Carlos Estevez (foot) cleared for rehab games and nearing a return, Erceg has a firm grasp of closer duties in Kansas City. He owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 15.1 innings.
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