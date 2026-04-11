Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg News: Collects fifth save of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Erceg earned his fifth save the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the White Sox, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Erceg was brought out for the ninth to protect the Royals' two-run lead, and he needed only 12 pitches (seven strikes) to close things out for Kansas City. He is up to five saves on the year, which is tied with David Bednar and Jhoan Duran for most in the majors. Erceg has a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 6.2 innings to open the 2026 campaign. He may not be available for Sunday's series finale, given that he pitched both Friday and Saturday.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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