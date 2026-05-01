Lucas Erceg News: Converts eighth save
Erceg struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.
Erceg has settled back in after back-to-back blown saves in mid-April. He's allowed just one unearned run over his last five innings, picking up three saves and two wins over five appearances in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB with eight saves and a hold over 13.1 innings. Erceg continues to fill in as the Royals' primary closer while Carlos Estevez (foot) works his way back to full health.
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