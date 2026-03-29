Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg News: Converts save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Erceg converted the save Sunday against Atlanta, striking out one batter while allowing a single, before inducing a game-ending double play ball.

Erceg was pitching on back-to-back days, but only threw 12 pitches on Saturday. Teammate Carlos Estevez (ankle) blew the save Saturday in spectacular fashion and was unavailable to pitch, but also might be on shaky ground and has had diminished velocity all spring. Erceg should be rostered in the event a role change occurs.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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