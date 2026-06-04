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Lucas Erceg News: Manager playing matchups at closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that he will play the matchups in the ninth inning for the short term, but he still views Erceg as a long-term closer option, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Quatraro made the statement prior to Alex Lange notching his first save of the season in Wednesday's win over the Reds. Erceg blew his sixth save of the season Tuesday and holds a 6.45 ERA with a 20:15 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season. While Erceg could still see save chances for the Royals in the immediate future, he will have to contend with Lange, Daniel Lynch and Matt Strahm. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) should also throw his hat back in the ring if he can get healthy.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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