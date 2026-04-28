Lucas Erceg News: Notches extra-inning save

Erceg picked up a save against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one hit, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

The game was tied 1-1 after nine frames, but Kansas City was able to score three runs in the top of the 10th to give Erceg the ball with a decent cushion. The right-hander didn't exactly cruise -- he retired the first two batters he faced before issuing a walk and giving up an infield single to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate for the A's. However, Erceg was able to get Darrell Hernaiz to line out to second base to end the contest. Erceg has gone 7-for-9 in save opportunities this season despite an unexciting 4.38 ERA and 10:10 K:BB through 12.1 frames, giving Kansas City a mostly reliable closer in the wake of Carlos Estevez landing on the IL due to a foot injury after just one appearance. Estevez is reportedly nearing a rehab assignment and could be back in early May, but it remains to be seen if he'll retake the closer role upon his return.