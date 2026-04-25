Lucas Erceg News: Picks up sixth save Friday

Erceg earned the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels, surrendering one walk with two strikeouts in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

Erceg has had a couple rough outings this month, blowing a pair of saves while allowing multiple runs two times in nine appearances, but he's now had back-to-back clean games and is tied for fifth in the majors with his six saves. Erceg has a 5.23 ERA and 7:8 K:BB across 10.1 innings.