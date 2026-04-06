Lucas Erceg News: Picks up third save

Erceg earned the save Monday against the Guardians, working a clean ninth inning with one strikeout.

It was the first three up, three down inning for Erceg on the season, retiring the Guardians in order to earn his third save of the year. With Carlos Estevez (foot) on the injured list, the 30-year-old has been thrust into closing duties and has been a perfect 3-for-3 on save opportunities. If Erceg continues to have success, it's possible that he could take over closer duties on a full-time basis even when Estevez comes back.