Lucas Erceg News: Rebounds for 11th save

Erceg walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cardinals.

Erceg was charged with a blown save Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in the 10th inning against the Cardinals. He did better Sunday, throwing 14 of 22 pitches for strikes to pick up his first save since May 5. The right-hander is up to 11-for-14 in save conversions this year while adding one hold. He's pitched to a 3.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB through 19.1 innings. While far from dominant work, Erceg has done a decent job of holding down the closing job while Carlos Estevez (foot/shoulder) has been out of action.