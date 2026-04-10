Lucas Erceg News: Records fourth save Friday
Erceg picked up his fourth save in Friday's 2-0 win over the White Sox with a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.
Erceg needed just 10 pitches to set the White Sox down in order, generating a flyout, groundout and lineout. With Carlos Estevez (foot) on the 15-day IL and struggling badly with diminished results and velocity when healthy, Erceg appears to have a stranglehold on the Royals' closer gig. He's a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities and owns a 3.18 ERA and 3:2 K:BB across 5.2 innings.
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