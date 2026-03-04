Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg News: Scoreless frame in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Erceg (shoulder) allowed no hits or walks across a scoreless inning in Tuesday's exhibition win over Team Cuba. He struck out one.

Erceg made his first appearance of the spring and didn't show any lingering effects from the right shoulder impingement that ended his 2025 season early, an encouraging sign for his health moving forward. The right-hander posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 22 holds across 61.1 innings last season, though a diminished 7.0 K/9 and elevated 3.49 FIP are worth noting. Erceg is expected to serve as the primary setup man to Carlos Estevez and could see opportunities in the ninth inning if Estevez falters.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
14 days ago
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 2026
MLB
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 2026
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
43 days ago
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
120 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
141 days ago