Lucas Erceg News: Scoreless frame in spring debut
Erceg (shoulder) allowed no hits or walks across a scoreless inning in Tuesday's exhibition win over Team Cuba. He struck out one.
Erceg made his first appearance of the spring and didn't show any lingering effects from the right shoulder impingement that ended his 2025 season early, an encouraging sign for his health moving forward. The right-hander posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 22 holds across 61.1 innings last season, though a diminished 7.0 K/9 and elevated 3.49 FIP are worth noting. Erceg is expected to serve as the primary setup man to Carlos Estevez and could see opportunities in the ninth inning if Estevez falters.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR ReviewYesterday
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 202643 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers120 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers141 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More