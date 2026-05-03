Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg News: Secures ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Erceg earned the save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning.

Erceg was called upon for a one-out save after the Royals took the lead in the top of the 10th inning and slammed the door on 17 pitches. It marked back-to-back clean appearances for the 31-year-old, who has now gone six straight outings without allowing an earned run. On the year, he's 9-for-11 in save chances with a 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB across 14.1 innings.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
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