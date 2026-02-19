Lucas Erceg headshot

Lucas Erceg News: Throwing off mound in Royals camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Erceg (shoulder) is throwing off the mound in Royals camp, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Erceg's 2025 season ended in mid-September due to a right shoulder impingement, but he doesn't seem to have any restrictions in the early stages of spring training. The reliever collected a 2.64 ERA and 22 holds last season but saw his strikeout rate go from 28.5 percent to 19.3 percent year-over-year. As long as he's healthy, Erceg should produce more swing and miss in 2026 and will serve as a setup man ahead of closer Carlos Estevez.

Lucas Erceg
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Erceg See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
Yesterday
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 2026
MLB
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 2026
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
30 days ago
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
107 days ago
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2025 All-Value Fantasy Team: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
128 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 3: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for September 3: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Mike Barner
169 days ago