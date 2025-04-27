Lucas Gilbreath News: DFA'd by Colorado

The Rockies designated Gilbreath for assignment Sunday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Alan Trejo, who was traded by the Rangers to the Rockies on Saturday. Gilbreath started the season with Triple-A Albuquerque, and in seven games out of the bullpen he has logged a 2.70 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 6.2 innings. The 29-year-old southpaw could be claimed off waivers by a team looking to add left-handed depth to its bullpen.