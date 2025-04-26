Lucas Giolito Injury: Confirmed for Wednesday start
Giolito (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Wednesday will mark Giolito's Red Sox debut and his first start since 2023. A hamstring injury suffered during spring training has kept the 30-year-old sidelined for the first month of the season, but he's made five rehab appearances in the minors, turning in a 5.19 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He reached 85 pitches during his final outing, so he may not be under any restrictions during his first start back in the majors.
