Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito Injury: Debut confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 6:35am

Giolito (elbow) is set to throw two innings against the Phillies next Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Giolito is ready for his Grapefruit League debut after throwing a two-inning live batting practice session at Fenway South on Thursday. He's behind other starters following his recovery from an internal brace procedure in 2024. Boston manager Alex Cora expects Giolito to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Lucas Giolito
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
