Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito Injury: Exits outing with tight hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Giolito was lifted from Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Phillies due to left hamstring tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Making his first start since last year's internal brace procedure, Giolito yielded two runs on one hit and two walks over his lone inning of work before departing. It's not clear at this point whether his removal was precautionary or if he might need to miss some time. Currently, Giolito is projected to make his regular season and Red Sox debut March 31 against the Orioles.

Lucas Giolito
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now