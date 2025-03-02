Lucas Giolito Injury: First spring start on tap

Giolito (elbow) will make his first start of spring training Thursday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Giolito has been building up early in camp in simulated settings but is now on the cusp of making his first Grapefruit League start for the Red Sox. The right-hander missed the entirety of last season while recovering from an internal brace procedure, but it appears he'll be ready to claim a spot in Boston's season-opening rotation.