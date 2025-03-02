Fantasy Baseball
Lucas Giolito Injury: First start likely coming March 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Giolito (elbow) is tracking toward making his first Grapefruit League start March 11 versus the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After spending the entire 2024 season on the shelf while recovering from an internal brace procedure, Giolito has been behind Boston's healthy starters in spring training but has been active throughout camp. He's been able to complete multiple simulated games and will face hitters once more in a controlled setting Thursday before making his spring debut the following week. Barring any setbacks during while building up during spring training, Giolito should have an inside track on an Opening Day rotation spot.

