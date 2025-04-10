Lucas Giolito Injury: Makes second rehab start

Giolito (hamstring) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Giolito worked the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader for the WooSox. He threw 64 pitches, with 30 of those coming in the first inning. The right-hander is expected to make at least one more rehab start before the Red Sox decide on his next step. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, manager Alex Cora is leaning toward having Giolito make a fourth rehab start. That would put him on schedule to return on or about April 19.