Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito Injury: MRI on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Manager Alex Cora said Giolito (Hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old said after departing Tuesday's spring game that he believed the hamstring tightness to be a "very minor" injury, but he's still headed for medical imaging. Giolito may not miss much time if the MRI comes back clean, otherwise he could begin the campaign on the injured list.

Lucas Giolito
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now