Lucas Giolito Injury: Rehab start set for Wednesday

Giolito (hamstring) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Giolito is one of two injured Red Sox starters heading out on a rehab assignment with Worcester this week, as Brayan Bello (shoulder) is slated to pitch Tuesday. According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Giolito is expected to cover around three innings Wednesday, and he'll likely make two more rehab starts after that before being activated from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander looks on pace to rejoin the rotation in the second half of April.