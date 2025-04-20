Lucas Giolito Injury: Slated for additional rehab starts

Giolito's (hamstring) rehab appearance with Double-A Portland on Sunday is expected to be followed by at least one more minor-league outing, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Giolito will "probably" need another rehab outing following the veteran hurler's turn with Portland on Sunday. Giolito began his rehab stint by allowing just one run over 5.2 frames across his first two starts, but he was tagged for three runs over two innings his last time out April 15. The right-hander has struggled with his control so far, logging a 9:7 K:BB across his 7.2 frames. Boston is expected to get Brayan Bello (shoulder) back in the rotation Tuesday, making Giolito's return slightly less urgent, though Kutter Crawford (knee) and Richard Fitts (pectoral) also remain out.