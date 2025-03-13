Lucas Giolito Injury: Tending to low-grade strain

Giolito was diagnosed Tuesday with a low-grade left hamstring strain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Giolito suffered the injury on the first pitch he threw in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday and was removed after completing one inning. He will be able to continue throwing, but it's uncertain if he'll be ready to make his next scheduled spring start. It's also too soon to know whether Giolito's Opening Day availability is in question, but he doesn't have much time.