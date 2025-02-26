Lucas Giolito Injury: Throws live BP

Giolito (elbow) threw a 15-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reports. "Being able to get through that step, for me, it feels like the end of the rehab arc," Giolito said.

Giolito missed the entirety of 2024 with an elbow issue that required an internal brace procedure. He's behind other starters at this point, but the right-hander feels he'll be ready by Opening Day. The next step is a two-inning live BP in about five days, then it's Grapefruit League play. The 30-year-old Giolito is looking to reestablish himself after posting a 4.88 ERA and giving up a league-high 41 home runs over 33 starts for three teams in 2023. The version of the pitcher from 2019 through 2021 that logged a 3.47 ERA and received Cy Young Award votes in all three seasons may be too much to expect, but he could fill out the back end of Boston's rotation.