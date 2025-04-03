Lucas Giolito Injury: Two more rehab outings

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Giolito (hamstring) is "not close" to rejoining the rotation, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Giolito threw 51 pitches over 2.1 innings Wednesday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester and will need at least a couple more rehab outings as he continues to build up. The right-hander is coming back from a strained hamstring and has not made a major-league start since 2023, having missed the 2024 campaign while recovering from an internal brace procedure.