Lucas Giolito News: Bounces back with quality start

Giolito finished with a no-decision in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, allowing six hits and issuing two walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

All six of the hits Giolito served up were singles, and the right-hander didn't let any runner reach third base. The veteran hurler completed seven frames for the first time this season and picked up his third quality start through five appearances. Giolito has alternated good and bad outings so far -- the quality starts have come in his first, third, and fifth appearances while he allowed a combined 12 runs over 7.2 frames in his second and fourth starts. He'll look to snap that trend the next time he takes the mound, which is lined up to be a road matchup in Atlanta.