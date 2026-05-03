Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Completes second start at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Giolito struck out six and allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings Thursday in his start for Single-A Lake Elsinore.

After remaining unsigned until reaching a one-year deal with the Padres on April 22, Giolito reported to Lake Elsinore shortly thereafter to essentially complete his own version of spring training. He's now made two starts for Lake Elsinore, and after covering 4.1 innings and tossing 70 pitches Thursday, Giolito looks to be close to fully stretched out. Giolito hasn't been especially sharp in either outing, however, so the Padres will likely have him make one or two more starts in the minors before he slots back into the big-league rotation. San Diego will have until May 16 to add him to its active roster.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
66 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
102 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
107 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
222 days ago