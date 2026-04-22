Lucas Giolito headshot

Lucas Giolito News: Could link up with Padres soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Giolito and the Padres "is an inevitable marriage that could take shape soon," Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It was reported last week that the Padres and Cubs were among the teams with serious interest in Giolito, and it sounds like San Diego is leading the pack. With Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) sidelined, Giolito is a clear fit. The right-hander has been throwing on his own, noting earlier this month that he's been maintaining a pitch count of around 75 in live batting practice sessions. That said, Giolito would surely still need at least a start or two in the minors before being deemed big-league ready. The 31-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 regular-season innings for the Red Sox in 2025.

Lucas Giolito
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Giolito See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
55 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
91 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
96 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
211 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
211 days ago