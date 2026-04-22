Lucas Giolito News: Could link up with Padres soon
Giolito and the Padres "is an inevitable marriage that could take shape soon," Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
It was reported last week that the Padres and Cubs were among the teams with serious interest in Giolito, and it sounds like San Diego is leading the pack. With Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) sidelined, Giolito is a clear fit. The right-hander has been throwing on his own, noting earlier this month that he's been maintaining a pitch count of around 75 in live batting practice sessions. That said, Giolito would surely still need at least a start or two in the minors before being deemed big-league ready. The 31-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA and 121:56 K:BB over 145 regular-season innings for the Red Sox in 2025.
Lucas Giolito
Free Agent
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