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Lucas Giolito News: Covers four frames in MiLB start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Giolito covered four innings Tuesday in a start for Double-A San Antonio, yielding five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Making his third start in the minors after signing a one-year deal with the Padres on April 22, Giolito was able to push up his pitch count to 78. Between Tuesday's start and his previous two appearances with Single-A Lake Elsinore, Giolito has posted a 6.55 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB over 11 innings. The 31-year-old righty will need to be added to the Padres' 26-man active roster by May 16, so he could be in line for one more tune-up outing in the minors before entering the San Diego rotation.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
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