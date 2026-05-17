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Lucas Giolito News: Earns win in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Giolito (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on a hit and three walks over five-plus innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Giolito managed to deliver five scoreless innings before running out of gas in the sixth frame, walking the bases loaded before giving way to Yuki Matsui, who allowed all three inherited runners to score. While the rough ending put a bit of a damper on the outing, Sunday can still be viewed as a successful and encouraging Padres debut for Giolito, especially for a club sorely in need of quality arms to stabilize the rotation. The veteran right-hander is tentatively scheduled to make his home debut Saturday against the Athletics.

Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres
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