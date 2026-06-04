Lucas Giolito News: Falls to Phillies
Giolito (2-1) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.
Giolito held the Phillies scoreless through his first three innings Thursday before giving up a run on a two-out single in the fourth. Giolito would then allow a home run and a double to the first two batters he faced in the fifth, forcing the Padres to turn to their bullpen. The 31-year-old Giolito has yet to pitch into the sixth inning through four starts this season. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.86 with a 1.74 WHIP and 11:13 K:BB over 16.2 innings. Giolito is tentatively lined up to face the Reds at home in his next outing.
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